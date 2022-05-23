SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “I Love The 90’s” concert is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this fall.

The lineup includes a variety of iconic 90s R&B, rap, and hip hop artists like Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base, All 4 One, Montell Jordan and more. The full lineup can be found online.

According to TicketMaster, a previously announced “I Love The 90’s show” at the Birdcage scheduled for August has been cancelled.

The event at the PREMIER Center is scheduled for September 9. Tickets will be on sale May 27.