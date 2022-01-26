$90M initiative to grow cyber research industry in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University has announced a $90 million initiative to grow the cyber-research industry in the state.

According to a news release, the five-year plan would expand DSU’s Applied Research Lab by adding a facility in Sioux Falls.

The lab, slated to open in the fall of 2025 and support 400-500 fulltime jobs, would be owned by the state via the Board of Regents and DSU.

A non-profit would also be established to hire staff and run cybersecurity boot camps for students from other South Dakota universities.

The plan also aims to continue filling 125-150 fulltime jobs at DSU’s Applied Research Lab in Madison, double the number of graduates from The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences and launch the Governor’s Cyber Academy.

The academy would offer dual credit programs to high school students across South Dakota.

The initiative would be funded through a public/private partnership.

$50 million over the course of five years from T. Denny Sanford would be used to construct the Sioux Falls facility.

Sanford Health will donate 10 to 16 acres of land at the Sanford Sports Complex.

$10 million of proposed funding from the city of Sioux Falls would be geared toward physical, organizational and programmatic infrastructure needs for the Sioux Falls lab.

Forward Sioux Falls will contribute $250,000 for the planning of a cyber/IT park in Sioux Falls.

$30 million of proposed state funding from Governor Noem’s fiscal year 2023 budget request would help double the number of graduates from The Beacom College and launch the Governor’s Cyber Academy.