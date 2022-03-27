SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s never too late in life to follow your dreams.

Just ask a resident of Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.

John Stene first heard Jo Stafford’s rendition of “You Belong to Me” in the early 50s while he was on active military duty.

The lyrics detail a series of adventures.

“‘Fly the ocean in a silver plane, see the jungle when it’s wet with rain,'” John Stene of Sioux Falls said.

For years there was a line in the song John wanted to experience: “See the pyramids along the Nile.”

That is until this year.

John went to Egypt.

“Took me 70 years to get there, but I made it finally,” Stene said.

John’s story is an inspiration to staff at Touchmark at All Saints.

“When we get older we think that it’s time to stop dreaming, and he proved to me that it’s not time to stop dreaming and that I take that home with me for sure,” Touchmark at All Saints resident relations manager Andi Huseman said.

“Well, truth of the matter is I praise my lord. He gave me what it takes to go and he gave me the ability to get there,” Stene said.

While John says his days of traveling may be behind him, the 90-year-old has lived his dream.

Now that John has seen the pyramids in Egypt, he says he’s done everything in the song ‘You Belong to Me.’