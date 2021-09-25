9-year-old child dies in crash near Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured as a result of a one-vehicle crash north of Deadwood on Thursday.

Authorities say that a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup was travelling southbound on U.S. Highway 85 on Thursday afternoon when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

A 9-year-old passenger in the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 40-year-old male driver was taken to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt.