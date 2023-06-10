SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nine people were shot in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, the San Francisco Police Department said. All the victims are expected to survive. The incident appears to be targeted and isolated, according to police.

San Francisco police responded to the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue at about 9:07 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Multiple gunshot wound victims were taken to local hospitals.

The medical conditions of the victims are unknown as of Friday night. The public is asked to avoid the area.