9 dead in Brule County, SD plane crash
9 dead in Brule County, SD plane crash

Local News

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)– Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule tells KELOLAND News that nine people died in a plane crash Saturday around 12:30 p.m. in rural Brule County south of Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Among the dead are the pilot and two children. 12 people were on board the plane. The three survivors were taken to Sioux Falls and are in critical condition.

The plane left Chamberlain on Saturday headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Maule says emergency responders were “heroic.”

Stay with KELOLAND News for updates on this developing story.

