8th Street bridge will soon close for repairs

A familiar and well-traveled bridge in Sioux Falls will be closed next year. Dena Knutson, civil engineer with the City of Sioux Falls, tells us that the 8th Street bridge downtown is going to be closed for construction from spring 2020 to fall 2020. Sunday she explained the project., and we also chatted with a business owner who has a vested interest in this area.

Queen City Bakery co-owner Mitch Jackson says the 8th Street bridge located just steps away from his business needs attention. But he’s clearly a fan of the bridge.

“I think the bridge needs some work, I would like it saved, the aesthetics saved, I think it fits really, really well- it’s a cool visual addition to downtown, especially with the bike trail going right underneath it,” Jackson said.

The construction, city civil engineer Dena Knutson says, won’t mean huge changes to the bridge’s look.

“It’ll look very similar to what it is today. We’re keeping that old look, so it’s not going to get a fancy new look, it’ll keep an old look,” Knutson

She says the bridge is safe.

“What we’ll be doing is we’ll be rehabilitating it, which means that the most of the structure will stay in place. We’ll be removing the surface, so the road that people drive on, and inside the bridge, since it’s so old, it’s over 100 years old,” Knutson said.

The reason, she explains, is time.

“The bridge is old. It has had some facelifts in the past, but really nothing that’s got really gotten into the deep concrete, and this would be that deep concrete fix,” Knutson said.

Jackson says a long construction project is a negative influence on nearby business.

“I can see how if it takes an extraordinary amount of time that it’s going to inhibit business growth and business in general along 8th Street,” Jackson said.

Also, it’s not just the bridge that is set to receive attention.

“We’ll be also doing some greenway improvements with this, so that’ll be nice improvement, and we’ll also be improving this west side of the bridge as well. We’ll also be doing some other concrete repairs and such on 8th Street,” Knutson said.

On Tuesday at City Center from five to six there is an open house on this project.