8th Street bridge at unique spot in rehabilitation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work on the historic 8th Street bridge is right on schedule.

Crews are removing old concrete and granular fill right now and it’s exposing the bridge’s unique arches.

Dena Knutson with the City of Sioux Falls says they’ll be putting a water-proofing membrane on top of the arches. They’ll also add in some drain tile before filling the space back up.

“As you can see, the fill, the granular fill has been all removed from the deck and then now they’re starting to do the hand removals on the top part of the arches,” Knutson said.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen for traffic in the fall. If you’d like to the bridge’s construction timeline, click here.