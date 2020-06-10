8th St. bridge project giving unique look at historic structure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a new look at a historic bridge that’s being reconstructed in downtown Sioux Falls. The 8th Street bridge is more than 100 years old. Workers are removing a granular fill from inside the bridge to make way for improvements. In the process, the bridge’s arches are now exposed.

A bird’s eye view of the 8th Street Bridge is revealing a sight that hasn’t been uncovered for many decades.

“It’s nothing I’ve ever seen before. I’ve constructed several bridges. I’ve rehabbed a few bridges but never seen a bridge like this before. So it’s pretty neat,” Knutson said.

City of Sioux Falls Civil Engineer and Project Manager Dena Knutson says the old concrete and granular fill is being removed to make way for a better bridge.

“So we’re going to put a waterproofing membrane over the tops of the arches. Then we’re going to put kind of a drain-tile system in it and then we’ll fill it actually back up with a granular material again,” Knutson said.

If you’re wondering what the elaborate suspension structure above the bridge is, you’re not alone. Knutson says it’s elevating a CenturyLink line that couldn’t be moved during the project and it took a year to design. Thankfully, vehicles should be back on the bridge sooner than that.

“Thank goodness for an awesome spring and summer we’ve had so far. We’re on schedule and we plan to have traffic back open late this fall,” Knutson said.

If you’d like to check out the bridge’s construction timeline, click here.