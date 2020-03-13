8th St. bridge closure in Sioux Falls starts Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 7,000 cars and trucks use it every day in downtown Sioux Falls. But starting next week, the 8th St. bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians. The structure built in 1912 is undergoing a major rehabilitation project.

Work is already underway as crews are dropping rock under the 8th St. bridge and along the Big Sioux River.

“They are installing the causeway to access the bridge,” Knutson said.

City of Sioux Falls Civil Engineer Dena Knutson says once the important connector between Downtown and the East Bank is closed, the rehab will begin on the more than 100-year-old structure that’s showing its age. On top of a new surface up top and utility improvements, the bridge will get a safer, new railing.

“We anticipate opening the bridge in November of this year. Some of the work with the greenway that we are incorporating with this work with the bridge construction, that could go into next summer,” Knutson said

If you’re into water sports, your kayaks and canoes will not be allowed under the bridge during construction. A special water landing will be built to the south.

“So it will kind of put a damper on things for a little bit,” Hodgson said.

Lisa Hodgson works in the area. She’s happy to see the bridge getting fixed up but is planning for different routes for her morning and evening commutes.

“It won’t affect us too bad but just a difference in scenery mostly or maybe picking up groceries at a different location,” Hodgson said.

Construction will be loud at times. Brad Ludens with the City of Sioux Falls says it’s all in an effort to breathe life into an important part of downtown. The rehab also includes brand new up lighting underneath.

“It’s actually listed on the national register of historic places. It’s what they call an earth filled, arch bridge. It’s one of only a handful of these types of bridges that are left in the country,” Ludens said.

The bridge closure takes effect this Monday. Crews will be using high pressure water blasting to remove old concrete on the internal and external surface of the bridge’s arches. If you’d like specific detour information, click here.