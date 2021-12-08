8th South Dakota inmate dies of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest update from the state Department of Corrections (DOC) shows that another inmate has dies of COVID-19, the 8th since reporting began.

This is the first inmate death related to COVID-19 in at least 7 months. DOC data shows the death occurred in the Jameson Annex of the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. This is the third COVID-19 death in the facility.

The name of the inmate has not been released. KELOLAND News has reached out to the DOC for more information.

COVID-19 deaths in DOC facilities:

  • South Dakota State Penitentiary (Sioux Falls): 1
  • Jameson Annex (Sioux Falls): 3
  • Sioux Falls Community Work Center: 1
  • Mike Durfee State Prison (Springfield): 3

As of Wednesday, there are 20 total active cases of COVID-19 in the DOC system, 13 of which are among inmates. There have been 2,508 total positive cases reported among inmates and 222 among staff. There have been 8 total deaths due to COVID-19, all among inmates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 