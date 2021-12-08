8th South Dakota inmate dies of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest update from the state Department of Corrections (DOC) shows that another inmate has dies of COVID-19, the 8th since reporting began.

This is the first inmate death related to COVID-19 in at least 7 months. DOC data shows the death occurred in the Jameson Annex of the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. This is the third COVID-19 death in the facility.

The name of the inmate has not been released. KELOLAND News has reached out to the DOC for more information.

COVID-19 deaths in DOC facilities:

South Dakota State Penitentiary (Sioux Falls): 1

Jameson Annex (Sioux Falls): 3

Sioux Falls Community Work Center: 1

Mike Durfee State Prison (Springfield): 3

As of Wednesday, there are 20 total active cases of COVID-19 in the DOC system, 13 of which are among inmates. There have been 2,508 total positive cases reported among inmates and 222 among staff. There have been 8 total deaths due to COVID-19, all among inmates.