SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You might be used to juniors and seniors in high school thinking about their future career paths, but what about 8th graders? The middle school grade was the focus for the Junior Achievement of South Dakota career fair Tuesday.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center was full of 8th graders exploring options for life after graduation.

“There’s very cool activities, a lot of stuff you can do, very creative,” Michael Rost, an 8th grader at Harrisburg North Middle School said.

“The FBI one was pretty cool because we got to use like the battle ram thing, the thing that they use to hit down the doors,” Myles Nour, an 8th grader at Harrisburg North Middle School said.

The fair features over 75 different career options including meteorology, which students could learn about with KELOLAND’s very own weather team.

“A lot of times, middle school students and really people in general, know about jobs that their family or their neighbors or their friends have and maybe haven’t experienced all the options that are available. We encourage them to think about these as they plan for their future,” Kayla Eitreim, President of Junior Achievement of South Dakota said.

It’s not just careers they’re learning about though, the students are also getting life advice.

“I’ve enjoyed talking to the kids and seeing the light bulb go off when I explain to them one of the many careers that I’ve had over my life,” Jen McKeown with Levo Federal Credit Union said. “And having them ask questions and really be interested in, you know, how do I get to that place. How do I go into that career and sharing some of my life experience with them.”

With so many options to explore, Junior Achievement of South Dakota hopes it inspires the 8th graders to create their life here in their home state.

“I want to be like a helicopter pilot,” Rost said.

“Yeah, I probably want to be like a truck driver,” Nour said.

This is the fourth year Junior Achievement of South Dakota has hosted this career fair.