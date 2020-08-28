8th annual Recovery Art Show in Sioux Falls Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tallgrass Recovery Art Show is taking place Friday night. The show’s creator says talking about addiction and recovery is more important than ever with people struggling during the pandemic.

This past spring, Joan Zephier didn’t know if the Recovery Art Show would be possible during these coronavirus times. She’s thankful the show will go on because people in the area need help.

“ODs have been on the rise. Suicides have been on the rise. People are really struggling with the pandemic, things shutting down, incomes, all of the things right,” Zephier said.

More than 25 pieces will be on display Friday night at Post Pilgrim Gallery. Photographer Dez Murray will be showcasing her portrait project called “Breaking Stigma.”

“There are a lot of people that struggle with different things in our community. It’s important for us to be aware of those struggles and help them through those struggles and wrap our arms around them,” Murray said.

She says more people are battling addiction to drugs and alcohol than we might think.

“That’s one of my passions in this life is because I did experience it growing up and it’s been in my family and it continues to impact my family,” Murray said.

From portraits to paintings and more, there are a wide variety of stories on display. There are even some from prisoners at the state penitentiary.

“I had a package come in the mail at campus from the lifers up at Jameson. All of their pieces are right around there. I started crying,” Zephier said.

“It’s made my heart feel really good that people still wanted to participate in it. They wanted to share their story and that we gave them an outlet to do that,” Zephier said.

The Recovery Art Show is free and is open from 6-9 p.m. at Post Pilgrim. There will be food and “live” music. Masks are required for the event.