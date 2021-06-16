8th annual Prime Time Gala returns this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An important fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota is set for Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and PREMIER Center.

The Prime Time Gala is a collaboration between the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and Feeding South Dakota.

The gala was a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still raised a record $285,000. The event has generated more than $1.5 million since 2014.

“More importantly than the dollars, is the pounds of beef that we have raised for Feeding South Dakota to distribute. When you think about 1.1 million-plus pounds of beef that’s just beyond my comprehension,” Todd Wilkinson, Vice President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, said.

This year’s Prime Time Gala is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. It’ll include a concert at the PREMIER Center featuring Little Big Town.