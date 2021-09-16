87-year-old man identified as person killed in Brule County crash

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man has been identified as the person killed in a crash on August 26 near Chamberlain.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus was traveling on I-90 and took the 265 exit. The vehicle went into the ditch on the south side of the interstate and rolled.

The driver, 87-year-old Armond Oehlerking was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He later died on September 9. An 84-year-old passenger suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.

