HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — An 86-year-old man died from a crash Monday near Hartington, Nebraska.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Keiter failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 81. Shane Pedersen, 45, was driving a truck heading southbound when he hit Keiter, who was eastbound. On Tuesday, Keiter died from his injuries at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Keither was not wearing a seatbelt, Pedersen was wearing his seatbelt.