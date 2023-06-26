FREDERICK, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Frederick, South Dakota, on Friday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2008 Ford F250 pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 281. A Buick LaCrosse traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 281 and attempted to make a left turn on South Dakota Highway 10. The Buick turned in front of the Ford F250 and the two vehicles collided.

The 85-year-old man driving the Buick LaCrosse was killed from injuries sustained in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.