BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Long Lake, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died last Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle car south of Frederick.

The Highway Patrol says 85-year-old Willard Goeshel was driving on Highway 281 when he tried to take a left turn onto Highway 10.

He collided head-on with a pickup. The two vehicles slid into the ditch.

The 40-year-old driver of the pickup had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Goeshel died from injuries he sustained in the crash.