85-year-old Hurley man identified from fatal crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 85-year-old Hurley man has been identified from Monday’s fatal crash just outside of Sioux Falls.

At 1:38 p.m. Monday, a pickup collided with a truck at the uncontrolled intersection of 85th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Robert Thompson was the driver of the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 47-year-old driver of the truck had serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. His name is not being released because his family invoked Marsy’s Law.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.