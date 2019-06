BENNETT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 83-year-old woman died when her car rolled over north of Tuthill in Bennett County Tuesday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Safety, the woman was heading north on 237th Avenue when the car entered the ditch, tipped and rolled. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

The name is not being released until notification of the family.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.