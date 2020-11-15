83-year-old man dies from Oct. 14 crash near Sioux Falls

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 83-year-old Sioux Falls man died from injuries from a two-vehicle crash that happened a nearly a month ago.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said William Hartman died on Wednesday, November 11. Authorities say the crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14 south of Sioux Falls.

According to officials, a Toyota Rav4 was heading west on 276th Street and had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115. When the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, it was struck by a northbound Toyota Avalon.

Hartman was the driver of the Rav4. He sustained live-threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The passenger of the Rav4 and the driver of the Avalon both suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say all three people were wearing seatbelts.


