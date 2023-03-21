BRITTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Havana, North Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a crash east of Britton last Tuesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 10 when it entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

William Krafka, the 83-year-old driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Malibu sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officials say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.