82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair starts August 5, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair will be from August 5 through August 14 in 2021, according to the Sioux Empire Fair Association.

The Sioux Empire Fair will will host Old Dominion in the grandstand on August 5. Old Dominion

concert tickets are on sale now at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office.

During the fair the Sioux Empire Fair Association says there will be a variety of activities for families to enjoy including, grandstand entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors, livestock shows, agricultural activities, local performers and kids entertainment.

“The Sioux Empire Fair is a tradition we are proud to help bring back every year to Sioux

Falls,” said Scott Wick, CEO and President. “Thank you to the business and community for all

of your support of the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. We look forward to continuing to serving the community from this great historic location for many years to come.”

More announcements about fair entertainment will be released next year.