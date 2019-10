SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two volleyball matches, four high schools and 8,267 food items.

That was the final tally from a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota at the Roosevelt at Washington and O’Gorman at Lincoln high school volleyball matches. The four schools were competing on and off the court Tuesday.

According to a social media post, Washington had the most food donations followed by Roosevelt, Lincoln and O’Gorman. The post said Feeding South Dakota was the big winner on the night.