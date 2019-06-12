82-year-old man identified in fatal crash south of Watertown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Castlewood man as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon south of Watertown.

Authorities 82-year-old Roy Boughton was driving on South Dakota Highway 22 when he made an illegal lane change to cross U.S. Highway 81. Boughton's GMC Yukon collided with a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Highway 81.

The driver of the Ford truck was not injured.

