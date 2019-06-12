Local News

82-year-old man identified in fatal crash south of Watertown

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 03:01 PM CDT

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Castlewood man as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon south of Watertown.

Authorities 82-year-old Roy Boughton was driving on South Dakota Highway 22 when he made an illegal lane change to cross U.S. Highway 81. Boughton's GMC Yukon collided with a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Highway 81.

The driver of the Ford truck was not injured.
 

