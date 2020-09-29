82-year-old killed in Fall River County car vs. pedestrian crash

MAVERICK JUNCTION, S.D. (KELO) — An 82-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Fall River County Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a vehicle was heading east on Highway 18 west of Maverick Junction when the driver saw someone walking across the road.

The driver attempted to avoid him but struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.