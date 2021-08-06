81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway. An opening ceremony and parade kicked off the week long event.

You can hear the roar of motorcycles for miles out here in the Black Hills because today is the first day of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

You’ll find riders coming for the first time, like newlyweds Taryn and Greg Frank.

“Definitely the first time and I think we did it right this time for the first one so we are super stoked to be here,” Greg Frank said.

Others have been coming for decades, like Gary Nolden.

“I will be here. I want to make the 1-hundredth, I believe I’ll be 82 years old but if I’m on a walker that’s what it’ll be, but I hope I make it,” Nolden said.

The Budweiser Clydesdales led the opening ceremony riding down main street. Then, Mayor Mark Carstensen along with sponsors and this year’s grand Marshall spoke.

“We’re taking it all in. We’ll catch a couple of concerts, we’re going to support the vendors, we definitely want to support the town, go for some nice rides and just take it all in,” Franks said.

The rally goes through Sunday the 15th. Until then, hundreds of thousands of bikers will be filling up the Black Hills Roads.

“One of the biggest things I love out here is the Crazy Horse monument that they are building out there that’s beautiful, riding in the Hills all the different scenery and stuff, I just love the Black Hills,” Nolden said.

