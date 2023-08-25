UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Alcester Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on 302nd Avenue while a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Highway 11.

The semi did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the Equinox.

The 81-year-old driver of the Equinox died in the crash. Officials say she was not wearing her seatbelt.

The 30-year-old semi-driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.