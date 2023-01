SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A Sheldon, Iowa man was arrested over New Year’s weekend, charged with burglary.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn’t leave.

Van Roekel tried to keep the victim from calling 911 but they were able to get to safety and call for help. No one was hurt.