UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the 81-year-old woman who died in a two-vehicle crash near Alcester last Thursday has been released.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on 302nd Avenue while a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Highway 11.

The semi did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the Equinox.

The Equinox rolled due to being struck. The Semi continued through the intersection and rolled onto its side coming to rest in the north ditch.

Sandra Johnson, the driver of the Equinox, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The 30-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.