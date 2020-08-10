80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sees 160,000 vehicles enter town

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and bikes are still rolling in.

From Friday to Sunday, about 160,000 motorcycles and other vehicles rolled into Sturgis for this year’s motorcycle rally. That’s down about four percent compared to the same time last year.

“But that’s a pretty typical change. Comparing this year’s rally to each of the last four rallies since the 75th, it’s pretty in line with those numbers,” Jon Suomala, Rapid City Region DOT Traffice Engineer, said.

Some vendors say they’ve been seeing about the same if not more business than the same time last year.

“It is the 80th so we were expecting a crowd a little bigger than what we are seeing. But with COVID, we’re not mad. I do see that we have more movement than what we had last year,” Alejandro Perez, with Biker Clothing, said.

And now that the weekend’s over, Alejandro Perez with Biker Clothing expects business to pick up.

“We’re expecting Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday to be our busiest days,” Perez said.

Historically, Jon Suomala with the South Dakota Department of Transportation says today should be the rally’s busiest day.

“I expect today’s numbers to be higher and then Tuesday and Wednesday, still pretty high but decreasing slightly. Then, Thursday and Friday taper off considerably,” Suomala said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, this year’s numbers were expected to be similar to the 75th anniversary. During this same time in 2015, 236,000 vehicles pulled into Sturgis.

“Being that it’s more in line with what we’ve had the last 4 years, that makes it kind of your typical rally,” Suomala said.

A typical rally at a not-so typical time.

