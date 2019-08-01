80th Sioux Empire Fair kicks off Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Getting set up for the fair can sometimes feel like you’re on a roller coaster.

“We spend over a year planning the fair, so all of that hard work is finally coming to fruition and seeing everyone here is exciting,” Courtney Drenth, with the Sioux Empire Fair, said.

But it has nowhere to go but up as they’re celebrating their 80th anniversary. They have a special stage set up at the grandstands which will be headlined by Keith Urban on Friday night,

“This Friday, we’re expecting a large crowd. Be prepared for that,” Drenth said.

With Urban being on the grandstands, and many rides and food available, they’re expecting more people than ever to attend this year.

“Come early, if you can, and carpool. We want to, hopefully, have less people congesting our parking lot, but we want everyone to be able to come,” Drenth said.

To help ease the heavy flow, Drenth recommends enjoying the ride.

“There’s always other entertainment happening on the grounds: We have the carnival happening, we have food you can go and get, so there is stuff for people to do right after the show to help alleviate the build-up with the parking,” Drenth said.

“We just hope to see everyone at the 80th annual Sioux Empire Fair,” Drenth said.

In addition to Urban performing at the grandstands, there’s also the front porch hosting a variety of local talent for you to check out also.

If you’d like to see more of what’s at the fair, such as concerts and attractions, visit the fair’s website.