80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a go, city and businesses prepare

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s good news for bikers and businesses after the Sturgis City Council voted eight to one in favor of hosting the 80th annual motorcycle rally. That being said, there will be some major changes in place.

Some changes include: all vendors will have to wear personal protective equipment. If they don’t have any, the city will provide. Sanitation stations will be scattered throughout the downtown area. And several events, like the opening ceremony and the B-1 Bomber flyover, are cancelled. The city also stopped advertising for the rally.

“If we receive any written guidance, either from local health officials, the state department of health, the governor’s office, or the CDC, the mayor is empowered to immediately change any of the actions,” Daniel Anslie, Sturgis City Manager, said.

So if there were a spike in cases or caseloads in the hospital, the mayor can take actions necessary to protect people in the city. Daniel Ainslie says he will be in contact with the mayor, public works manager and chief of police will be in contact everyday during the rally.

“So the mayor would have up-to-date information immediately, through all the various cameras that have as well as just seeing stats from police activity,” Ainslie said.

Businesses, like Black Hills Rally and Gold, are happy a decision was made. Owner, Robin Baldwin, says she’s already planning health protocols to keep her employees safe.

“I just hope that the people who come that do visit are respectful of the choices that we make in trying to have those safety procedures in place and are good with us trying to do that,” Baldwin said.

The mayor is also working with the Governor’s Office and Homeland Security to get mass COVID-19 testing available during and after the rally.

The city is also working with the program Good Deeds to get necessary supplies for people living in Sturgis that are concerned about their health.