SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s almost time for the zombie takeover in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We yell “brains” a lot,” said Amanda Ringling with Sioux Falls Roller Dollz.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The annual Sioux Falls Zombie Walk comes back to life this Saturday, October 28th.

The Sioux Falls Roller Dollz are organizing the spooky tradition.

“The theme this year is 80s, so we’re expecting some great Michael Jackson, some Prince, some Madonna, and all those great things,” Ringling said.

The money raised from the event benefits the Roller Dollz and the Sioux Falls Area CASA program.

The non-profit advocates for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes and placed into foster care.

Executive director Stacey Tieszen will be among the zombies roaming the streets.

“My daughter and I, who’s 9, we’re training for the Thriller dance, so we will be out there in force on Saturday regardless of the weather, but just knowing that we have community support and people believe in the work that our volunteers are doing is huge, so we’re just incredibly grateful,” Tieszen said.

“Get ready to be a little silly and have a great time and make sure you come down and support this great event,” Ringling said.

If you want to walk in the parade, you’ll have to buy a button for $5.

It’s free for kids 12 and under.

You can also pay to get your makeup done from 12:00 PM-3:30 PM.

The parade begins at 4:00 PM at Remedy Brewing.