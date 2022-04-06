ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say around $80,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop in Roberts County.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says the stop happened along I-29 early Tuesday morning. The deputy smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Courtesy Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

During a search, 10 pounds of meth, nearly a pound of marijuana, a loaded gun, and a large amount of money was found.

The Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel says the traffic stop stemmed from the deputy’s attention to detail.