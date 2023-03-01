SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all heard story time is important for brain development in a young child, even for babies who can’t talk yet.

That’s why a Sioux Falls pediatrician is opening up a whole new chapter in health care; one that comes with a book.

Sanford pediatrician Dr. Kristin Stuive is greeting her patients today with new children’s books.

Dr. Stuive received 8,000 children’s books as part of the ‘Reach Out and Read’ program, a national nonprofit, that promotes early childhood literacy.

She, along with other pediatricians at Sanford Health, will be handing them out to kids when they come to see the doctor for their checkups.

“Every day it really helps improve their literacy, helps prepare them for kindergarten and really helps with development,” Dr. Stuive said.

This book is for two-year-old Grant.

“It’s awesome it’s great,” Zachary Moffett said.

Grant’s dad, Zachary Moffett says the new book will be helpful at storytime.

“I think it’s great, he loves to read, he kind of gets stuck on the same books over and over,” Moffett said.

This new book will give Grant something new to focus on.

“He’s starting to pick up on some words and pick up what’s in the books; he’s starting to memorize them all,” Moffett said.

Dr. Stuive says when you read with children, they are connecting the words you say to the pictures on the page and to the things in their world.

“The response has been great, the families love getting the books in clinics kids love it too and just being able to see kids’ reactions when they get a new book is great,” Dr. Stuive said.

They also have bilingual books available for families who do not speak English as their primary language.