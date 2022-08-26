CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning.

Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.

The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck.

The 80-year-old diver of the Dodge was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

The 29-year-old semi-driver was not injured during the crash.

Officials say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Their names have not been released to the public at this time.