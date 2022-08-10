PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy died in a UTV crash Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries west of Hinton, Iowa around noon Wednesday.

Officials say the 8-year-old boy was driving the UTV and lost control in a grassy area which caused the UTV to roll over onto its top.

The boy was partially ejected from the UTV and was transported to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

This accident is under investigation.