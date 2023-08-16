SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the latest monthly update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

In the past month, there’s been 559 new COVID-19 cases, 30 hospitalizations and eight deaths. For the 2022-23 season, there’s been 169 deaths (148 in the 65+ age range, 16 in the 50-64 age range and 5 in the 25-49 age range) and 1,060 hospitalizations from 22,346 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the last 29 weeks. Graph from the DOH.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3,254 deaths and 12,845 hospitalizations from more than 280,000 cases.

The DOH’s new dashboard tracks cases, hospitalizations and deaths in conjunction with the weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) which is similar to how the DOH tracks influenza (1 through 52 or 53 weeks). The first day of a MMWR week is Sunday and the last day of an MMWR week is Saturday.

Starting in October, the DOH will provide weekly updates for influenza and COVID-19.