$8 million renovation project at Mount Rushmore underway

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day one of construction at Mount Rushmore. The park’s visitors’ center, restrooms, avenue of flags and elevators are all getting updates. The renovations promise to offer a better experience for tourists.

“This is a national monument and people from all over the world are coming to see this. That is very important and they will make it safe,” Linda Loberg , tourist, said.

The Memorial Park officials want people to know that although a few areas will be closed, they are welcome at any point during the construction.

“We will make sure that they are safe during construction. We will have signage up and we will make sure that everything flows smoothly. Most people when they are planning to visit, what they want to do is come and see the sculpture and they will be able to do that no matter what phase of construction we are in,” Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief of Interpretation and education at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, said.

This $8 million project is going to last for at least 18 months and could last up to 2 years. Officials say the end result is going to allow better views and more safety for everyone.

“Mt. Rushmore is, it’s an icon. It’s an icon for democracy for what this country stands for and people are always going to come and enjoy. What we are going to do is make it easier for them to enjoy this icon,” McGee-Ballinger said.

As big as the project may be, it makes visitors, like Linda Loberg, appreciate the sculpture even more.

“I just can’t believe that so many years ago that there was the fortitude to build this and that is a thing that South Dakota has as their name,” Loberg said.