SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Spencer, Iowa, police department secured a large amount of drugs in a recent raid.

On Wednesday, police say they executed a search warrant and found cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, THC concentrates, pills and a firearm.

Leon Banks | COURTESY: Spencer Police Dept.

They arrested 42-year-old Leon Banks. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

If convicted, Banks faces possible penalty enhancements because the crime was within 1000 feet of a public school.