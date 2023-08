SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of soliciting two minors.

Police say 34-year-old Franklin Barnes he approached two girls at a park yesterday and told them he was going to rape them.

The girls told their father who reported it.

This is Barnes’ seventh arrest this year… all of his other pending cases involve assault, disorderly conduct and drug charges