7th annual Step Up for Heroes event remembers the lives lost in 9/11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On this day 20 years ago, nearly 3,00 people lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Today, people in Sioux Falls gathered at the Arena to pay tribute to those lives and also honor heroes in our own community.

The Sioux Falls Firefighter’s Association had their 7th annual Step Up for Heroes event this morning allowing people to reflect on what happened two decades ago today. After a memorial service, attendees climbed 110 flights of stairs in tribute to the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

“You know, 20 years ago doesn’t seem that long ago but there’s a lot of people that weren’t around or don’t remember that event,” Ian Stark, Sioux Falls Firefighter’s Association Principal Officer said. “20 years now, it really emphasizes, hey, this did happen and we have to remember it, remember those that have given their sacrifice. But also not just that day, but this year we’re putting another emphasis on the military, the veterans because it’s 20 years of war we’ve served since that day.”

Money raised from today’s event will go toward the Firefighter’s Association’s Step Up Memorial fund that goes back into the community.