ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and three others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen Thursday.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.

The vehicle hit a dip, and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.

A 79-year-old passenger was killed in the crash. The driver and the other three passengers were injured in the crash.

All four passengers were wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash haven’t been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.