78-year-old Wyoming man found dead after search near Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — A 78-year-old Wyoming man was found dead after a search in rural, western Minnehaha County, authorities said on Friday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they were searching for a missing person, believed to be southwest of Humboldt. After locating the victim’s vehicle, authorities later found the body of Wesley Guy.

Guy was last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming. Family members alerted authorities Guy had not made his destination on time. The On-Star location of the vehicle put him in the very western edge of Minnehaha County in a slough.

The vehicle was found unaccouplied close to a body of water. Search efforts went underway. He was found dead a short distance from the vehicle.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play. They called the death a “medical condition.”