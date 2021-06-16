77-year-old Rockham man identified as person killed in Beadle County crash

WOLSEY, S.D. (KELO) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Wolsey on Sunday has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Buick LeSabre was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281 when it collided with a northbound pickup truck that was initially in the wrong lane.

The driver of the pickup, 77-year-old John Trautman was taken to the hospital in Huron where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Buick suffered minor injuries.

Authorities shut down that area of U.S. Highway 281 for about five hours following the crash.