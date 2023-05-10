SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Family members and friends in Sioux City are fighting for justice for a loved one gone too soon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jordan Beardshear was murdered in her Dakota Dunes apartment two weeks ago. Authorities are now searching for her killer.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and Union County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales of Sioux City. He’s wanted in connection with the homicide.

Family members are frustrated that information didn’t get out to the public sooner. They’re now offering a reward for any info leading to an arrest.

Jordan Beardshear, or “Jordy” as her family and friends call her, was only 23 years old when she was murdered just over two weeks ago. She was described by family as being driven, hard-working and kind.

“Jordy was full of energy. She always wanted to be around her son or be around her friends. She was goal-oriented. She would work if she wanted something special. For her son, she would work even harder,” Beardshear’s dad Shane Christiansen said.

“Jordy was just full of light. She was young, ambitious. She always had goals that she was reaching, and beyond that, when Mateo came, she really put him first,” Bearshear’s friend Shaylee Wanderscheid said.

The 1-year-old child’s parents are the suspect and the victim.

“He not only took the baby’s mom, he’s the dad and now he’s not going to be around. That baby doesn’t have a parent now and it’s a sad sad thing,” Beardshear’s great-grandmother Shirley Spray said.

Family and friends are frustrated law enforcement did not work quicker.

“We told them about Alfredo and where he would be, and they never went over there. If they would have went over there, they would have got him because he went to work after he killed her. And they would have caught him and this wouldn’t be happening,” Spray said.

Beardshear’s body was found at the Wellington Apartments in Dakota Dunes on April 26, and the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office released the wanted poster on May 1.

“We were frustrated by that. We felt every second counts, and not hearing the official reports come out and say they wanted him for a warrant, kind of, we just got frustrated and said, ‘Ok, we’re just going to start putting it out ourselves and try to get him before he got away,'” Christiansen said.

They want Castellanos-Rosales behind bars, and a reward raised by family and friends is now up to $7,500 for his arrest. Beardshear’s cousin even sold their motorcycle to raise that reward that was previously $2,500.

“To try to help catch this guy just so justice can be served and he can’t be out here terrorizing anybody else. We don’t know what else to do,” Christiansen said.

If you’d like to help the family, there is GoFundMe set up for them.

Just to reiterate, Castellanos-Rosales is only a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Union County Sheriff’s office at 605-356-2679.

Wanted poster for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for reaction to the families’ claims and received this response:

“The Attorney General’s Office and its Division of Criminal Investigation worked with local law enforcement to quickly investigate the crime to establish probable cause and identity the suspect,” the statement said.