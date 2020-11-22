750 meals given out at annual Thanksgiving meal distribution Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the sun rose Saturday morning, cars lined up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds to pick up a Thanksgiving meal.

Feeding South Dakota had their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution today.

The first 750 people at the fairgrounds this morning got a turkey and fixings for a holiday meal. Volunteers started getting ready for the distribution around 5:30 this morning.

“You know, I think it’s just the joy of seeing the people and the way they react when they get this meal provided to them. And I think this year is going to even be better because of everything that these families have been going through,” CEO of Feeding South Dakota Matt Gassen said.

Distributions were also happening in Pierre and Rapid City today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests