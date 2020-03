SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a 74-year-old man died from injuries from a grass fire in rural Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon.

Captain Josh Phillips said Michael Leonard Schuldt died at a hospital.

Phillips said a burn fire quickly spread into a grass fire and Schuldt attempted to put the fire out. First responders transferred Schuldt to the hospital.

On Sunday, authorities reported Schuldt had burns head to toe.