SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 74-year-old man died after his tractor rolled onto him while mowing ditches along 269th Street near Tea in Lincoln County Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the tractor was eastbound in the north ditch when it rolled. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the man is not being released until family members have been notified.

The crash is under investigation.